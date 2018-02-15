Adam Lambert Says New Music Coming This Year

"I have been working really hard on it!" Lambert wrote. "The album is gonna be yummy! It's basically all of my influences rolled into my own special blend."

Some fans wanted to know how many songs Lambert has in the pipeline. Adam revealed that he's written lots but he may need to edit the list down to complete the album and choose singles.

"Probably written about 35ish," he wrote. "Not far enough in the process to pick a single. Still lots to be done." That's great, you say -- but when will this yummy new album drop? A release date is TBD but Lambert promised that new music will premiere in 2018. "There will be music out this year," he wrote. "That I know." See Adam's tweets here.