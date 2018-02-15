Blake Shelton Raises $50k For Hometown Park

"I'd like to take credit for a park but we already had one in Tishomingo," Shelton told KTEN News. "Long story short, it's hard to imagine right now as I'm freezing to death in Tishomingo, were going to add water park things to Pennington Park."

Shelton said he was inspired by a park he saw in Cincinnati, and wanted to bring those new ideas to where he grew up. "It's always fun to play your hometown and now that we have Ole Red in Tishomingo, we can pop up and play anytime," Shelton shared in a press statement. "We played a lot of music, had fun and raised money for Pennington Park! Now that's a good time!" Read more here.