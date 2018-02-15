|
Drake And NFL Star Antonio Brown Treat Maid To $10k Shopping Spree
.
(Radio.com) Drake's philanthropic spree is still in full swing. After showering Miami with more than $200,000 from grocery stores to high schools, the rapper has struck again with yet another act of selfless charity for a local resident. Drake teamed up with Pittsburgh Steelers' star wide receiver, Antonio Brown, to treat Miami resident Odelie Paret to a $10,000 shopping spree. Paret, a housekeeper at famous Miami Beach hotel the Fontainebleau,was surprised by Drake and Brown after getting off her work shift earlier this month (Feb. 6). First, she was treated to a full spa treatment at the hotel's luxurious facilities, followed by a lavish meal at steakhouse StripSteak by Michael Mina. After dinner, Paret and a friend were whisked off to a local mall to discover their mysterious benefactors for the day: Drake and Brown. "I always just saw him on the TV. So I said, 'Drake!' " Paret told the Miami Tribune this week. 'It made me happy. … I thank him so much." After being stunned by the information that she had 45 minutes to buy whatever she wanted without a monetary limit, Paret eventually picked out a pair of shoes, a Valentino handbag, four perfumes -- including one for her son -- and splurged on a $6,000, 18-karat, white gold necklace with diamonds. Brown captured the moment for Snapchat, depicting himself and Drake hanging out in the store. See the video here.
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
