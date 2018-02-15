Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Late Night Fights Take On Important Issues With Prison Video
02-15-2018
.
Late Night Fights

Minneapolis rockers Late Night Fights has released a brand new music video for their track "Prison." The new single comes from their sophomore release, "Renal 911."

"Prison" was directed by Colton Otte of Blue G Productions and caries a powerful message to fans in crisis. The band explains, "This video is dedicated to those who feel trapped, lost or like there's nothing you can do to make things right.

"Hold close in your hearts all of the talented, spirited, and influential beings that fought the vice grips of depression, addiction, and suicide. We miss you dearly."

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. Watch the video here.

