Machine Gun Kelly Releases 'The Break Up' Video

The video finds MGK and his soon-to-be-ex battling it out over the phone, with the rapper going on to deal with the end of the relationship by turning to alcohol and marijuana.

Machine Gun Kelly also used the romantic holiday to launch a new website, 1-800-thebreakup.com, which allows users to end relationships with text message graphics that include such bon mots as "Wanna Know a Joke? Our Relationship" and "Welcome to Breakupsville--Population You." Watch the video here.