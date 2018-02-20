News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bob Seger Releases Video For Glenn Frey Tribute Song
02-20-2018
.
Bob Seger

(hennemusic) Bob Seger is streaming a lyric video for the title track to his latest album, "I Knew You When." Written by Seger as a tribute to his late friend, Glenn Frey of The Eagles - who passed away in 2016 and to whom the album is dedicated to - the video presents a series of animated black-and-white sketches of Seger through the years and ends with an image of the pair together.

Seger and Frey grew up in Detroit and were part of the same local rock scene of the mid-1960s. Seger previewed the fall 2017 release of his eighteenth album last January with a free download of "Glenn Song" as a tribute to the late Eagles guitarist on the first anniversary of his passing; the tune is available on the album's expanded deluxe edition.

The Michigan rocker postponed the remaining 19 dates on his Runaway Train tour last fall "upon receiving his doctor's orders to attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae."

"I'm feeling better all the time," the 72-year-old rocker told Rolling Stone last month as he continues to recover at home. "They aren't letting me lift anything over five pounds. I can't do anything: no piano, no guitar, no nothing. But as soon as the pain stops, I'll be playing again." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

