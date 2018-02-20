|
KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move
.
KISS have sparked speculation that they may be planning to launch a farewell tour after their camp reportedly filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to word mark the term "The End Of The Road". According to media reports, the application was filed on February 8th by Kiss Catalog Ltd., which is said to be the owner of the intellectual property rights for the iconic group. The application reportedly requests protection for the term "The Wnd Of The Road" for entertainment services, and specifically "live performances by a musical band." Cofounder Gene Simmons addressed the idea retiring during an interview with Glasgow Live last year. "So we're not gonna be able to do it into our 70s, and I'm 67 now. He added, "We'll do it for a few more years, and then when we think it's time to go, we'll go, and we'll do it the right way, with a big party. I'd like to think that we would do something that rocks the planet - something big and worldwide and maybe free."
