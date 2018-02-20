News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Idea Of Blizzard Full Album Shows
02-20-2018
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up for a lengthy final world tour and during an interview he was asked about the idea of performing his landmark debut solo album "Blizzard Of Ozz" in full and explained why he could not.

The Black Sabbath frontman was asked by Rolling Stone about the idea of celebrating the 40th anniversary of the album by performing it in its entirety but he was not receptive to the idea.

He said, "That was the thing for a while, to play the whole album, but I don't write albums that way, so no. When I make an album, I specifically record songs that I'll never do on the stage.

"Like on Blizzard of Ozz, there are songs that I wrote never to play live, because the production was too heavy. I always do a ballady song, I always like to do a rock song and I like to do what I call album tracks.

"And I'll do the ballady songs and the rock songs onstage, but the album tracks are just too over the top. But I suppose I could do one."

