Bob Seger Optimistic About Returning To Road Following Surgery

"I'm in the recover mode. The pain is down," Seger said. 'I'd say it's one out of 10, but it's constant. It's nagging, and unfortunately I can't sing or play or lift anything more than five pounds until it's gone. So it's difficult to work out or anything. I can walk, that's about it — work with my three-pound weights a little bit, but not over my head. It's maddening. I'm just stuck here. I can't go to a show, I can't go to a game, that's it."

While his doctors can't guarantee that his pain will go away, Seger is staying optimistic. Instead of lounging around the house and watching TV he's studying music. Read more here.