Cole Swindell Reveals New Track 'Break Up In The End'

'Knowing that everyone is about to hear this song is something I have been waiting on since the day I first heard it," Swindell said in a press release. 'I am honored that my songwriting friends trust me with such an amazing message. I'm excited and confident in the strength of 'Break Up In The End' and it being the first song from my upcoming third album. This is the perfect set up of what's to come."

In the poignant ballad, Swindell sings about the girl who got away and says he'd go through the experience all over again even knowing they break up in the end. Check out Cole's latest here.