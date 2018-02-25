Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi Reveal Favorite Blues Guitarists

"[It's] B.B. King," said Trucks, speaking with Jackson, Mississippi's Clarion-Ledger newspaper. "B.B. could do more with a single note than anyone and continually proved that you don't need a lot of guitar tricks or fast runs to tell your story and move people. He was B.B., and if you know, enough said."

Tedeschi cited blues legend Johnny Guitar Watson as her pick. "Johnny was one of those guys who could play anything," she observed. "He was one of the first to be innovative with reverb and his guitar sound. He was so versatile and one of the true gunslingers on guitar. He reinvented himself many times, always on the search." Read more here.