Dokken Announce Live Reunion Album and DVD Package

The new CD and DVD/Blu-Ray package features footage from the reunited original lineup of the band (Don Dokken, George Lynch, Jeff Pilson, and Mick Brown) during their appearance at the Loud Park Festival in Japan and Sioux Falls, SD at Badlands. A trailer can be viewed here.

In addition to the live recordings, the original lineup of the band will also be including a brand new track "It's Just Another Day" and two acoustic re-workings of classic song.

Frontman Don Dokken had this to say, "After 25 years, it was great to reunite with George and Jeff and Mick and do a couple shows for the fans. We hope you like this album and video. There's a lot of great bonus footage of us having fun, so enjoy it."



Jeff Pilson added, "I'm so thrilled this piece of the Dokken story is hitting the streets! What a magical experience it has been and this CD/DVD captures a lot of that wonderful manic energy that has always made Dokken so vital! I remain extremely grateful to have been a part of such a vibrant voice in the world of heavy rock. Thanx to the fans and to George, Don and Mick for being the musicians, writers and friends that you are!"



Tracklisting:

CD

01.It's Another Day (New Studio Track)

02.Kiss Of Death

03.The Hunter

04.Unchain The Night

05.When Heaven Comes Down

06.Breakin' The Chains

07.Into The Fire

08.Dream Warriors

09.Tooth And Nail

10.Alone Again (Intro)

11.Alone Again

12.It's Not Love

13.In My Dreams

14.Heaven Sent (Acoustic Studio Bonus Track)

15.Will The Sun Rise (Acoustic Studio Bonus Track)



DVD

01.Tooth And Nail

02.Unchain The Night

03.When Heaven Comes Down

04.Breakin' The Chains

05.Into The Fire

06.Alone Again

07.It's Not Love

08.Paris Is Burning

09.Kiss Of Death

10.The Hunter

11.Dream Warriors

12.In My Dreams

13.Behind the Scenes