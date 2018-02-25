News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dokken Announce Live Reunion Album and DVD Package
02-25-2018
.
Dokken

Dokken have announced the release of "Return To The East Live 2016" package on April 20th, which was captured during their historic reunion shows of that year.

The new CD and DVD/Blu-Ray package features footage from the reunited original lineup of the band (Don Dokken, George Lynch, Jeff Pilson, and Mick Brown) during their appearance at the Loud Park Festival in Japan and Sioux Falls, SD at Badlands. A trailer can be viewed here.

In addition to the live recordings, the original lineup of the band will also be including a brand new track "It's Just Another Day" and two acoustic re-workings of classic song.

Frontman Don Dokken had this to say, "After 25 years, it was great to reunite with George and Jeff and Mick and do a couple shows for the fans. We hope you like this album and video. There's a lot of great bonus footage of us having fun, so enjoy it."

Jeff Pilson added, "I'm so thrilled this piece of the Dokken story is hitting the streets! What a magical experience it has been and this CD/DVD captures a lot of that wonderful manic energy that has always made Dokken so vital! I remain extremely grateful to have been a part of such a vibrant voice in the world of heavy rock. Thanx to the fans and to George, Don and Mick for being the musicians, writers and friends that you are!"

Tracklisting:
CD
01.It's Another Day (New Studio Track)
02.Kiss Of Death
03.The Hunter
04.Unchain The Night
05.When Heaven Comes Down
06.Breakin' The Chains
07.Into The Fire
08.Dream Warriors
09.Tooth And Nail
10.Alone Again (Intro)
11.Alone Again
12.It's Not Love
13.In My Dreams
14.Heaven Sent (Acoustic Studio Bonus Track)
15.Will The Sun Rise (Acoustic Studio Bonus Track)

DVD
01.Tooth And Nail
02.Unchain The Night
03.When Heaven Comes Down
04.Breakin' The Chains
05.Into The Fire
06.Alone Again
07.It's Not Love
08.Paris Is Burning
09.Kiss Of Death
10.The Hunter
11.Dream Warriors
12.In My Dreams
13.Behind the Scenes

Dokken Music, DVDs, Books and more

Dokken T-shirts and Posters

More Dokken News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dokken Announce Live Reunion Album and DVD Package

Pilson Hopes Dokken Reunion Will Make Positive Impression

Dokken Reunion Infighting Has Already Begun Says Brown

Don Dokken Says Reunion Is About Money

Dokken Announce One Off U.S. Reunion Show

Dokken Reuniting For The Unleashed In The East Tour

Reunited Dokken Members Working On New Music

Dokken Rules Out Extending Reunion

Dokken's Classic Lineup Reuniting

Ray Luzier Finishes His Work On Second KXM Album


More Stories for Dokken

Dokken Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Osbournes Making A Comeback Next Month- Guns N' Roses Star Grateful To Axl Rose- Smashing Pumpkins Look To Focus On Early Albums For Reunion Tour- Underoath- more

Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Page Too:
Jake Owen Announces Baseball Stadium Tour- Kacey Musgraves Releases Two New Tracks- Bon Jovi Performs 'When We Were Us' On 'Colbert'- Drake's 'God's Plan' Low Budget- more

Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Osbournes Making A Comeback Next Month

Guns N' Roses Star Grateful To Axl Rose

Smashing Pumpkins Look To Focus On Early Albums For Reunion Tour

Underoath Return With New Song and First New Album Since 2010

Dokken Announce Live Reunion Album and DVD Package

Singled Out: Diana Rein's Down Down Down

Judas Priest Preview New Song 'Evil Never Dies'

Dave Navarro And Billy Morrison Team For Special Show

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday Summer Tour

Sanctuary Reveal New Lineup Following Warrell Dane's Death

Bob Seger Optimistic About Returning To Road Following Surgery

Toto Announce Massive Limited Edition Box Set

Within The Ruins Replace Frontman Tim Goergen

Liam Gallagher's Brit Awards Manchester Tribute Goes Online

X Ambassadors Release 'Don't Stay' Video

Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi Reveal Favorite Blues Guitarists

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jake Owen Announces Baseball Stadium Tour

Kacey Musgraves Releases Two New Tracks

Bon Jovi Performs 'When We Were Us' On 'Colbert'

Jimmy Kimmel Gives Drake's 'God's Plan' Low Budget Makeover

Kesha Releases Video Of 'Godzilla' Performance With Her Mom

Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Gets Pentatonix Makeover

Cole Swindell Reveals New Track 'Break Up In The End'

Kendrick Lamar Question Stumps Jeopardy! Contestants Know

Robert DeLong Releases 'Favorite Color Is Blue' Featuring K.Flay

Young Thug Wants To 'Act Deaf For A year' To Honor Brother

Post Malone Releases 'Psycho' Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Logic Streams Brand New Track '44 More'

Ashley Monroe Streams New Song 'Hands on You' and Announces Album

Jason Aldean Introduces His Baby Boy Memphis To Braves Baseball

Troye Sivan Reveals Acoustic Version of 'My My My!'

Pink's Daughter Raises Cash For People Of Haiti

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.