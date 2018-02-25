|
Dokken Announce Live Reunion Album and DVD Package
Dokken have announced the release of "Return To The East Live 2016" package on April 20th, which was captured during their historic reunion shows of that year. The new CD and DVD/Blu-Ray package features footage from the reunited original lineup of the band (Don Dokken, George Lynch, Jeff Pilson, and Mick Brown) during their appearance at the Loud Park Festival in Japan and Sioux Falls, SD at Badlands. A trailer can be viewed here. In addition to the live recordings, the original lineup of the band will also be including a brand new track "It's Just Another Day" and two acoustic re-workings of classic song. Frontman Don Dokken had this to say, "After 25 years, it was great to reunite with George and Jeff and Mick and do a couple shows for the fans. We hope you like this album and video. There's a lot of great bonus footage of us having fun, so enjoy it."
