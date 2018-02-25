Judas Priest Preview New Song 'Evil Never Dies'

(hennemusic) Judas Priest are streaming a snippet of the track "Evil Never Dies" as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Firepower", ahead of its release on March 9.



The veteran UK metal band's eighteenth studio album was recorded last year with producers Tom Allom and Andy Sneap. "Tom Allom has got this classic metal thing," says frontman Rob Halford. "And Andy is a bit more of a 'modern metal producer' but his thinking is a little bit different to Tom's. And I think to get this balance between that classic old school metal to what Andy's world is was just a remarkable coalescence."



Sneap will join Judas Priest on guitar alongside Richie Faulkner for their Firepower world tour - which begins in Wilkes Barre, PA on March 13 - following news that longtime axeman Glenn Tipton has retired from touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.



Available via CD and digital formats, Judas Priest are also offering a limited-edition (300 copies) metallic silver-colored cassette version of the album via their PledgeMusic page, alongside a variety of bundle options including autographed colored vinyl, autographed vinyl test pressings and more. Check out the song preview here.