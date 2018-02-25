Kacey Musgraves Releases Two New Tracks

On "Space Cowboy," Musgraves sings of a man who tells her he needs his space. "Sunsets fade and love does too / Yeah, we had our day in the sun / When a horse wants to run ain't no sense in closing the gate / So you can have your space, cowboy," she sings on the chorus.

"Butterflies," meanwhile, is a more optimistic and dreamy song that has the singer feeling butterflies for someone new. "Now I remember what it feels like to fly / You give me butterflies," she sings.

Musgraves co-wrote and co-produced the album with Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian and says this time around she did things differently. 'I had a different mindset this time, which was feeling rather than thinking - leading heart first," she says in a press release. Check out Kacey's new tracks and full album tracklist here.