Liam Gallagher's Brit Awards Manchester Tribute Goes Online

02-25-2018

.

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher paid tribute to the victims of the 2017 terrorist bombing at the Manchester Arena during the 2018 Brit Awards in London on February 21, where he delivered an emotional, acoustic version of the 1994 Oasis hit, "Live Forever."



Gallagher was supported at the O2 Arena by acoustic guitar, percussion and a cello for his performance of the third single from the UK band's debut album, "Definitely Maybe."



The NME reports the rocker was a last-minute replacement for the tribute – originally scheduled to feature singer Ariana Grande, who's May 2017 show at the Manchester venue was targeted by a terrorist who blew himself up while killing 23 people and injuring more than 500 others.



Grande was forced to cancel her Brit Awards appearance after falling ill and being unable to fly, under doctor's orders, to the London event. The pop star headlined the One Love Manchester benefit concert in the UK city last June, which saw Gallagher perform before a hometown crowd while raising money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross, to support grieving families and victims of the May 22 bombing.



Since the tragedy, Gallagher has been donating royalties from Oasis 1996 UK No. 1 smash, "Don't Look Back In Anger", to the victim benefit fund. Watch the Brit Awards tribute here.