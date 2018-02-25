Logic Streams Brand New Track '44 More'

The song is the sequel to '44 Bars," which appeared on his 2016 mixtape Bobby Tarantino. The Grammy nominated artist delivers the lyrically explicit track with rapid-fire rhythms, name dropping celebrities including NBA star Kevin Durant, Katy Perry and Harry Styles.

"Sold more albums my first week than Harry Styles and Katy Perry/ If that ain't a sign of the times then I don't know what is," he raps. Check out "44 More" here.