Neil Young Reveals Classic Live Album Details
(hennemusic) Neil Young is sharing details of his forthcoming album, "Roxy - Tonight's The Night Live", a recording from a series of September 1973 shows at the famous Los Angeles club that will be released in April. "We had finished recording TTN and decided to celebrate with a gig at a new club opening on the Sunset Strip, the Roxy," says Young. "We went there and recorded for a few nights, opening the Roxy. We really knew the Tonight's the Night songs so we just played them again, the album, top to bottom, two sets a night for a few days. We had a great time. Roxy - Tonight's The Night Live is the live recording we made."
