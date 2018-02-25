Sanctuary Reveal New Lineup Following Warrell Dane's Death

Michael will be taking the place of late frontman Warrel Dane who died from a heart attack last December while recording his second solo album in São Paulo, Brazil.

Guitarist Lenny Rutledge had the following to say about the tour, "Sanctuary has decided to continue on with the Iced Earth tour to pay tribute to our brother Warrel Dane. The set will consist of many old and some newer songs performed with the utmost respect and quality to honor our friend. Please join us in this farewell as we celebrate Warrel's musical legacy with Sanctuary. We look forward to sharing this tribute with all of you."

And these comments about their new second guitarist "We're proud to announce that master shredder Joey Concepcion will be joining us on our 2018 US tour honoring our brother Warrel Dane."

Joey Concepcion added, I'm very stoked to be playing with SANCTUARY on their upcoming tour, I've been a fan since I was in high school listening to "Into The Mirror Black". I'm looking forward to playing these songs live and honoring the legacy of Warrel Dane."

Sanctuary, Iced Earth & Kill Ritual Tour Dates:

2/22 Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe

2/23 Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

2/24 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

2/25 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom

2/26 Minneapolis, MN - Music Hall

2/27 Omaha, NE - Sokol Underground

2/28 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

3/2 Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

3/3 Calgary, AB - Marquee Beer Market & Stage

3/4 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

3/5 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

3/7 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

3/8 Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

3/9 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

3/10 Anaheim, CA - Parish @ House of Blues

3/11 Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

3/13 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

3/14 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

3/15 Houston, TX - House of Blues

3/16 New Orleans, LA - Parish @ House of Blues

3/17 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

3/18 Charlotte, NC - Underground

3/19 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

3/21 Wilmington, DE - The Queen

3/22 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

3/23 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

3/24 Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

3/25 Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

3/26 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theater

3/27 Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room @ House of Blues

3/28 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

3/29 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge