Toto Announce Massive Limited Edition Box Set

Due this fall, and available for pre-order now through April 10, the aptly titled All In includes the group's first 10 studio albums-beginning with their 1978 debut and extending to the 1999 album, Mindfields.

Also included is the 1998 odds-and-ends collection Toto XX, the previously unreleased Live in Tokyo EP, and a 10-track compilation titled Old is New that features seven never-before-released songs plus three tracks released only recently on the greatest-hits disc, 40 Trips Around the Sun.

Also included are an 80-page hardcover book, a Blu-ray featuring the 1990 concert film Live in Paris and Toto IV in 5.1 surround sound, and a numbered certificate of authenticity signed by band members. Read more here.