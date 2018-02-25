Within The Ruins Replace Frontman Tim Goergen 02-25-2018

. Within The Ruins have announced that frontman Tim Goergen is leaving the band following two final shows in April due to health issues and he will be replaced by former Silence The Messenger singer Steve Tinnon. Guitarist Joe Cocchi revealed the news to fans with the following statement, "Within the Ruins and Tim have decided to part ways due to some recent and ongoing health issues. This is a tough one for all of us, and as saddened as we are to no longer have Tim with us, a new chapter begins. Tim will be passing the torch to our good friend Steve Tinnon and we are extremely excited for the future of this band. We'd like to invite you all to Tim's final two shows with us." The two final shows to feature the singer are April 19th in Brooklyn, NY at Kingsland and their April 21st appearance at the New England Metal and Hardcore Fest in Worcester, MA. Goergen had this to say, "It is with an extremely heavy heart that I announce my departure from Within The Ruins. I want to be very clear that this split is mutual and I have nothing but love for my brothers and vise versa. I am at a point in my life that won't allow me to tour anymore, and touring is a huge part of this band. It breaks my heart, but it is what it is. Over the last ten years I have had the absolute privilege/pleasure to tour the world and record 5 amazing releases with the most driven and talented musicians on the f***ing planet. "These guys are more than just friends and bandmates, they are my brothers. Through ups and downs, lineup changes, a van flip that nearly killed us, and countless beers/good times we are bonded forever. These experiences, memories, and friends I've made along the way are things that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I ask that you all continue to support my guys just as you always have while I was in the band. "Thank you to our manager Scott Lee and Entertainment One / Good Fight for always having our backs and keeping our best interest in mind. Thank you to my friends, family, and my woman for supporting me while I lived out my dream. And of course I would like to thank our fans for their undying support and love. You guys kept me pushing forward the whole time. "I want to be clear that I am not done making music, so keep an eye out for projects from me in the future. I am excited for what lies ahead and am ready for this new chapter in my life. Let's get f***ing crazy one more time!" The new singer Steve Tinnon added, "I am very excited to announce that I am now singing for Within The Ruins! These guys have been great friends to me and my previous band for nearly a decade, and after two years of no longer touring or being in a band I've been given a second chance to do what I love again. I want to thank Tim for giving me his blessing on this moving forward. I've got big shoes to fill and I won't let you down! I'm extremely honored to be part of a group of such talented musicians, and I can't wait to start this next chapter of the band's career. See you all soon!"



