Drake's Journal From His 'Degrassi' Days Up For Sale

If you wonder how Drake made the jump from point A to point B (or in his parlance, from the bottom to here) a notebook purported to be Drake's Degrassi diary is available for purchase for a cool $54,000. The memorabilia site Moments in Time reportedly discovered the document in a furniture factory once owned by Drake's grandfather.

The journal includes lyrics like the "10 Mack Commandments," a riff on The Notorious B.I.G.'s "10 Crack Commandments": "Show up for your date kinda late/ If she say be there 6/ then be there 8."

"To my knowledge, there haven't been any lyrics from Drake on sale," Moments in Time's Gary Zimet told Radio.com. "The fact that there's so many of them in the notebook, it's such a rare find." Read more here.