Queensryche Making Progress On Their New Album
02-27-2018
Queensryche

(hennemusic) Queensryche shared a new update with fans via social media about the band's work on the follow-up to their 2015 studio album "Condition Human," which was their second studio album with vocalist Todd La Torre.

"Ed Bass throwing down the last 2 songs with Chris Zeuss Harris in the studio!," posted the group on social media alongside an image of bassist Eddie Jackson recording with the producer. "We only have vocals and guitar solos to finish, but we're very happy with the direction of the new album!"

The Seattle rockers also provided the latest details about the status of drummer Scott Rockenfield, who stepped aside from touring last year to spend time with his newborn son, Rockson; in his absence, the group brought in former Kamelot sticksman Casey Grillo for live performances.

"And for those asking again about Scott and whether he has quit the band - he has not quit the band," added the group. "He told us he's taking time off and we have no time frame on when he will return. We thought he would take few months off, obviously he doesn't want to tour right now. There is nothing more we can say about it and we can't be more honest about it than that." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

