News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rolling Stones Announce Arena and Stadium No Filter Tour Dates
02-27-2018
.
Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have announced a new leg of their No Filter Tour which will be visiting arenas and stadiums across the UK and Europe this May, June and July.

The trek follows last fall's European tour and includes stops in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Czech Republic and Poland. Things are tentatively set to kick off in Dublin on May 17th at Croke Park (that show is subject o license approval).

The legendary band will then play stadiums in various cities across the UK before heading to mainland Europe. They will wrap up the trek on July 8th in Warsaw at the National Stadium.

Frontman Mick Jagger shared his excitement about the upcoming tour, "This part of the 'No Filter' tour is really special for the Stones. We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland. Its always exhilarating going to cities we haven't played for quite a while and also some new venues for us like Old Trafford & The London Stadium."

Ronnie Wood added, "When I look out at the sea of people when we play all I can see is smiles. It's heart-warming and I'm glad we make people happy. Music makes me happy, and it makes them happy…. its infectious"

And Keith Richards concluded, "It's such a joy to play with this band there's no stopping us, we're only just getting started really."

Stones - No Filter - European Tour Dates:
05/17 Dublin Croke Park Ireland (tentative)
05/22 London London Stadium Uk
06/05 Manchester Old Trafford Football Stadium Uk
06/09 Edinburgh Bt Murrayfield Stadium Uk
06/15 Cardiff Principality Stadium Uk
06/19 London Twickenham Stadium Uk
06/22 Berlin Olympic Stadium Germany
06/26 Marseille Orange Velodrome France
06/30 Stuttgart Mercedes Benz Arena Germany
07/04 Prague Letnany Airport Czech Rep.
07/08 Warsaw National Stadium Poland

Rolling Stones Music, DVDs, Books and more

Rolling Stones T-shirts and Posters

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Announce Arena and Stadium No Filter Tour Dates

Rolling Stones Have Fun With Keith Richards' Favorite Dish

The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism Moving To Music City

Rolling Stones Win Grammy For Blue & Lonesome

Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off Goes Online 2017 In Review

Rolling Stones Star Revealed He Had Cancer Surgery 2017 In Review

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Podcast Released

Rolling Stones Earn Grammy Nom For Return To Their Roots

Rolling Stones Stream Performance Of Rock and Roll Classic

Rolling Stones Stream 1965 Performance Of Satisfaction


More Stories for Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Announce North American Tour- Underoath Announce American Reunion Tour- Rolling Stones Announce Arena and Stadium No Filter Tour Dates- Breaking Benjamin- more

The Osbournes Making A Comeback Next Month- Guns N' Roses Star Grateful To Axl Rose- Smashing Pumpkins Look To Focus On Early Albums For Reunion Tour- Underoath- more

Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Page Too:
Kanye West And The Kardashians Doing Family Feud- Drake's Journal From His 'Degrassi' Days Up For Sale- Lana Del Rey In The Studio With Jack Antonoff- more

Jake Owen Announces Baseball Stadium Tour- Kacey Musgraves Releases Two New Tracks- Bon Jovi Performs 'When We Were Us' On 'Colbert'- Drake's 'God's Plan' Low Budget- more

Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Announce North American Tour

Underoath Announce American Reunion Tour

Rolling Stones Announce Arena and Stadium No Filter Tour Dates

Breaking Benjamin Stream New Song 'Blood'

Black Veil Brides Denied Entry Into Canada

Dimmu Borgir Release 'Interdimensional Summit' Video

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces Solo Tour Dates

Chris Cornell Cover Of Johnny Cash Classic Streaming Online

Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson Lead Heavy Montreal

Clutch Announce UK Winter Tour

Babymetal Announce U.S. And European Tour Dates

James McMurtry and John Moreland Announce Spring Tour

Riot V Streaming Brand New Song 'Victory'

Frank Turner Streams 'Be More Kind'

Sandy Bull's Final Album Expanded For Reissue

Singled Out: Big Little Lions' Static

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kanye West And The Kardashians Doing Family Feud

Drake's Journal From His 'Degrassi' Days Up For Sale

Lana Del Rey In The Studio With Jack Antonoff

Lil Yachty Streams New Song 'Most Wanted,' Previews 'Interested'

Meghan Trainor Talks Setbacks That Led To 'No Excuses'

Kendrick Lamar Wants To Be Villain in 'Black Panther' Sequel

'The Voice' Goes Behind The Scenes With New Coach Kelly Clarkson

Chvrches In New Collaboration with The National's Matt Berninger

Clint Black Performs 'A Better Man' On 'Front and Center'

Scotty McCreery Talks New Album 'Seasons Change' And More

Chris Young Releases 'Hangin' On' Video

Kane Brown Teases New Music On Social Media

Katy Perry Does Surprise Performance For First Responders

Kacey Musgraves Shares Inspiration Behind 'Space Cowboy'

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Dress As 'Scooby-Doo' Gang

Father Daughter Sell Girl Scout Cookies With Parody of Childish Gambino

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.