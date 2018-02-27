|
Rolling Stones Announce Arena and Stadium No Filter Tour Dates
The Rolling Stones have announced a new leg of their No Filter Tour which will be visiting arenas and stadiums across the UK and Europe this May, June and July. The trek follows last fall's European tour and includes stops in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Czech Republic and Poland. Things are tentatively set to kick off in Dublin on May 17th at Croke Park (that show is subject o license approval). The legendary band will then play stadiums in various cities across the UK before heading to mainland Europe. They will wrap up the trek on July 8th in Warsaw at the National Stadium. Frontman Mick Jagger shared his excitement about the upcoming tour, "This part of the 'No Filter' tour is really special for the Stones. We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland. Its always exhilarating going to cities we haven't played for quite a while and also some new venues for us like Old Trafford & The London Stadium." Ronnie Wood added, "When I look out at the sea of people when we play all I can see is smiles. It's heart-warming and I'm glad we make people happy. Music makes me happy, and it makes them happy…. its infectious" And Keith Richards concluded, "It's such a joy to play with this band there's no stopping us, we're only just getting started really." Stones - No Filter - European Tour Dates:
Stones - No Filter - European Tour Dates: