Singled Out: Big Little Lions' Static

The song "Static" came out of a binge watching session of the TV show "Stranger Things." We were playing a festival/tour in my hometown, and when we play here on Vancouver Island, Paul's wife Jenny usually comes out too. Our families have a lot of fun together, and this particular time, my family had just finished watching "Stranger Things." When Paul and Jenny arrived, we bugged and bugged them to watch it over with us. So we spent every evening watching the show and loved it.

A few days later and back in Ohio, Paul sent me a new, quirky tune, which I still have in my song folder as "Quirky Tune." The images and vibe of 1984 were still lingering in my head along with all the movies of that time, and they flung me back to watching "ET," "Close Encounters," and "The Goonies." The melody Paul had sent felt very evocative of this period, simple and enchanting. We are both around the ages that these kids were in 1984, so the words just kind of fell out onto the page, memories of biking around the neighbourhood, meeting up with friends, and walkie talkies. Luckily neither of us was ever got by the Demogorgon.

The song is about simpler days and has a touch of longing for those times before life got complicated. It conveys how childhood feelings and memories can get lost in the static of real life.

