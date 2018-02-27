News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Big Little Lions' Static
02-27-2018
.
Big Little Lions

Today Helen Austin, one half of the Americana/indie duo Big Little Lions, tells us the story behind the song "Static" which comes from their brand new album "Alive And Well". Here is the story:

The song "Static" came out of a binge watching session of the TV show "Stranger Things." We were playing a festival/tour in my hometown, and when we play here on Vancouver Island, Paul's wife Jenny usually comes out too. Our families have a lot of fun together, and this particular time, my family had just finished watching "Stranger Things." When Paul and Jenny arrived, we bugged and bugged them to watch it over with us. So we spent every evening watching the show and loved it.

A few days later and back in Ohio, Paul sent me a new, quirky tune, which I still have in my song folder as "Quirky Tune." The images and vibe of 1984 were still lingering in my head along with all the movies of that time, and they flung me back to watching "ET," "Close Encounters," and "The Goonies." The melody Paul had sent felt very evocative of this period, simple and enchanting. We are both around the ages that these kids were in 1984, so the words just kind of fell out onto the page, memories of biking around the neighbourhood, meeting up with friends, and walkie talkies. Luckily neither of us was ever got by the Demogorgon.

The song is about simpler days and has a touch of longing for those times before life got complicated. It conveys how childhood feelings and memories can get lost in the static of real life.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

Big Little Lions Music, DVDs, Books and more

Big Little Lions T-shirts and Posters

More Big Little Lions News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Big Little Lions' Static


More Stories for Big Little Lions

Big Little Lions Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Announce North American Tour- Underoath Announce American Reunion Tour- Rolling Stones Announce Arena and Stadium No Filter Tour Dates- Breaking Benjamin- more

The Osbournes Making A Comeback Next Month- Guns N' Roses Star Grateful To Axl Rose- Smashing Pumpkins Look To Focus On Early Albums For Reunion Tour- Underoath- more

Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Page Too:
Kanye West And The Kardashians Doing Family Feud- Drake's Journal From His 'Degrassi' Days Up For Sale- Lana Del Rey In The Studio With Jack Antonoff- more

Jake Owen Announces Baseball Stadium Tour- Kacey Musgraves Releases Two New Tracks- Bon Jovi Performs 'When We Were Us' On 'Colbert'- Drake's 'God's Plan' Low Budget- more

Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Announce North American Tour

Underoath Announce American Reunion Tour

Rolling Stones Announce Arena and Stadium No Filter Tour Dates

Breaking Benjamin Stream New Song 'Blood'

Black Veil Brides Denied Entry Into Canada

Dimmu Borgir Release 'Interdimensional Summit' Video

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces Solo Tour Dates

Chris Cornell Cover Of Johnny Cash Classic Streaming Online

Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson Lead Heavy Montreal

Clutch Announce UK Winter Tour

Babymetal Announce U.S. And European Tour Dates

James McMurtry and John Moreland Announce Spring Tour

Riot V Streaming Brand New Song 'Victory'

Frank Turner Streams 'Be More Kind'

Sandy Bull's Final Album Expanded For Reissue

Singled Out: Big Little Lions' Static

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kanye West And The Kardashians Doing Family Feud

Drake's Journal From His 'Degrassi' Days Up For Sale

Lana Del Rey In The Studio With Jack Antonoff

Lil Yachty Streams New Song 'Most Wanted,' Previews 'Interested'

Meghan Trainor Talks Setbacks That Led To 'No Excuses'

Kendrick Lamar Wants To Be Villain in 'Black Panther' Sequel

'The Voice' Goes Behind The Scenes With New Coach Kelly Clarkson

Chvrches In New Collaboration with The National's Matt Berninger

Clint Black Performs 'A Better Man' On 'Front and Center'

Scotty McCreery Talks New Album 'Seasons Change' And More

Chris Young Releases 'Hangin' On' Video

Kane Brown Teases New Music On Social Media

Katy Perry Does Surprise Performance For First Responders

Kacey Musgraves Shares Inspiration Behind 'Space Cowboy'

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Dress As 'Scooby-Doo' Gang

Father Daughter Sell Girl Scout Cookies With Parody of Childish Gambino

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.