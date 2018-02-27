News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Underoath Announce American Reunion Tour
02-27-2018
Underoath

Underoath have announced that that they will be launching a U.S. tour this spring in support of their forthcoming comeback album "Erase Me", which will be hitting stores on April 6th.

The band made the surprise announcement of the new album late last week and revealed that each ticket for the upcoming U.S. No Fix Tour will also include a digital download of the effort.

The tour will be kicking off on April 20th in Las Vegas, NV at the Las Rageous festival and will be wrapping up on May 26th in Pryor, OK at this year's Rocklahoma.

The band had this to say, "We cannot wait to play songs off Erase Me live. This record means so much to us and we just wanna share that with all of you guys. Can't wait to get back on the road and play some music, new and old!"

The band will be making appearances at some of this year's leading European music festivals this summer as well as Rock Fest and Rock USA.

Nø Fix U.S. Tour Dates:
April 20 Las Vegas, NV Las Rageous
April 27 Jacksonville, FL Welcome to Rockville
April 28 Sunrise, FL Fort Rock
April 30 Birmingham, AL Iron City
May 1 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre
May 3 Knoxville, TN Mill and Mine
May 4 Charlotte, NC Carolina Rebellion
May 5 Lynchburg, VA Phase 2
May 6 Bethlehem, PA The Sands
May 8 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live
May 9 Wallingford, CT The Dome at Oakdale
May 11 Providence, RI Fete Ballroom
May 12 Niagara Falls, NY Rapids
May 14 Des Moines, IA Wooly's
May 15 Sauget, IL Pop's
May 16 Ft. Wayne, IN Piere's
May 18 Columbus, OH Rock on the Range
May 19 Lexington, KY Manchester Music Hall
May 20 Springfield, MO Gillioz
May 22 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheatre
May 23 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
May 24 Dallas, TX Bomb Factory
May 25 Little Rock, AR Metroplex
May 26 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma

Additional Underoath Tour Dates:
June 15 Paris, France Download Festival Paris
June 16 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg
June 21 Dessel, Belgium Festivalpark Stenehi
June 22 - 24 Scheessel, Germany Hurricane Festival
June 22 - 24 Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Southside Festival
June 23 Dessel Belgium Graspop Metal Meeting
June 28 Prague, Czech Republic Aerodrome Festival
June 29 Madrid, Spain Download Festival Madrid
June 30 Ysselsteyn, Netherlands Jera on Air
July 12 - 14 Cadott, WI Rock Fest
July 13 Oshkosh, WI Rock USA
July 28 - 29 Montreal, QC Heavy Montreal
August 24 Reading, UK Reading Festival
August 25 Leeds, UK Leeds Festival

