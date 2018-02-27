Underoath Announce American Reunion Tour

The band made the surprise announcement of the new album late last week and revealed that each ticket for the upcoming U.S. No Fix Tour will also include a digital download of the effort.

The tour will be kicking off on April 20th in Las Vegas, NV at the Las Rageous festival and will be wrapping up on May 26th in Pryor, OK at this year's Rocklahoma.

The band had this to say, "We cannot wait to play songs off Erase Me live. This record means so much to us and we just wanna share that with all of you guys. Can't wait to get back on the road and play some music, new and old!"

The band will be making appearances at some of this year's leading European music festivals this summer as well as Rock Fest and Rock USA.

Nø Fix U.S. Tour Dates:

April 20 Las Vegas, NV Las Rageous

April 27 Jacksonville, FL Welcome to Rockville

April 28 Sunrise, FL Fort Rock

April 30 Birmingham, AL Iron City

May 1 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre

May 3 Knoxville, TN Mill and Mine

May 4 Charlotte, NC Carolina Rebellion

May 5 Lynchburg, VA Phase 2

May 6 Bethlehem, PA The Sands

May 8 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live

May 9 Wallingford, CT The Dome at Oakdale

May 11 Providence, RI Fete Ballroom

May 12 Niagara Falls, NY Rapids

May 14 Des Moines, IA Wooly's

May 15 Sauget, IL Pop's

May 16 Ft. Wayne, IN Piere's

May 18 Columbus, OH Rock on the Range

May 19 Lexington, KY Manchester Music Hall

May 20 Springfield, MO Gillioz

May 22 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheatre

May 23 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

May 24 Dallas, TX Bomb Factory

May 25 Little Rock, AR Metroplex

May 26 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma

Additional Underoath Tour Dates:

June 15 Paris, France Download Festival Paris

June 16 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg

June 21 Dessel, Belgium Festivalpark Stenehi

June 22 - 24 Scheessel, Germany Hurricane Festival

June 22 - 24 Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Southside Festival

June 23 Dessel Belgium Graspop Metal Meeting

June 28 Prague, Czech Republic Aerodrome Festival

June 29 Madrid, Spain Download Festival Madrid

June 30 Ysselsteyn, Netherlands Jera on Air

July 12 - 14 Cadott, WI Rock Fest

July 13 Oshkosh, WI Rock USA

July 28 - 29 Montreal, QC Heavy Montreal

August 24 Reading, UK Reading Festival

August 25 Leeds, UK Leeds Festival