Underoath Announce American Reunion Tour
Underoath have announced that that they will be launching a U.S. tour this spring in support of their forthcoming comeback album "Erase Me", which will be hitting stores on April 6th. The band made the surprise announcement of the new album late last week and revealed that each ticket for the upcoming U.S. No Fix Tour will also include a digital download of the effort. The tour will be kicking off on April 20th in Las Vegas, NV at the Las Rageous festival and will be wrapping up on May 26th in Pryor, OK at this year's Rocklahoma. The band had this to say, "We cannot wait to play songs off Erase Me live. This record means so much to us and we just wanna share that with all of you guys. Can't wait to get back on the road and play some music, new and old!" The band will be making appearances at some of this year's leading European music festivals this summer as well as Rock Fest and Rock USA. Nø Fix U.S. Tour Dates: Additional Underoath Tour Dates:
