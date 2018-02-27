Clutch Announce UK Winter Tour

The band has just announced a five show tour on the UK that they will be launching in December in support of the follow-up to their 2015 album "Psychic Warfare".

They will be kicking things off on December 18th in Bristol and have announced stops in Glasgow, Manchester and London before they wrap the tour up on December 22nd in Birmingham.

Frontman Neil Fallon also recently offered this update on the new record, "We are really, really pleased with it. No title yet… still trying to figure that out. It's kinda like naming a kid."

He added this about the upcoming trek, "We've known about this UK tour for some time now and it's nice to finally let the cat out of the bag. If all goes as planned, the album will have been out a few months by the time we return to the UK and bust out the new jams… and have proper holiday roasts."

Clutch UK Tour Dates

12/18 - Bristol O2 Academy

12/19 - Glasgow O2 Academy

12/20 - Manchester Academy

12/21 - London O2 Academy Brixton

12/22 - Birmingham O2 Academy