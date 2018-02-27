Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces Solo Tour Dates

Billed as the Bach To Rock: An Evening With Jordan Rudess, the keyboardist will be launching the trek on March 7th in Oakland, Ca at Yoshi's with additional U.S. shows in Oregon, Washington and an appearance at the KeyFest in Fort Wayne IN on April 25th.

He will kick off the international leg in Italy on March 30th with additional shows hitting London, Germany, Tel Aviv, Sweden, Spain, Finland, Netherlands and Denmark.

He had this to say, "I'm very excited to announce that I'm going to be doing some solo piano shows across Europe and the West Coast of the USA. I'm going to be taking you on a little trip from my classical roots all the way to some of my favorite cover songs, to some original music, some liquid tension, to some Dream Theater. I'll see you on the road."

From Bach To Rock: An Evening With Jordan Rudess Dates:

03/07 - Oakland Yoshi's, CA

03/20 - Portland Alberta Rose Theater, OR

03/21 - Seattle The Triple Door, WA

03/30 - Padova Sala Dei Giganti, Italy

04/01 - Tel Aviv TBC, Israel

04/03 - London St Pancras New Church, UK

04/04 - Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands

04/06 - Vantaa Kulttuuritalo Martinus, Finland

04/08 - Stockholm Scalateatern, Sweden

04/10 - Esbjerg Tobakken, Denmark

04/11 - Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

04/12 - Essen Alte Kirche Altenessen, Germany

04/13 - Frankfurt TBC, Germany

04/15 - San Sebastian Teatro Victoria Eugenia Antzokia, Spain

04/25 - Fort Wayne KeyFest, IN