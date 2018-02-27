Father Daughter Sell Girl Scout Cookies With Parody of Childish Gambino

Seymore Harrison, Jr. and his daughter Charity Joy recorded a clip that rewrites Gambino's hit song with charming lyrics about cookies. Harrison explained to Radio.com why they chose "Redbone" as the jingle for Charity Joy's cookie sales.

"It's one song out of many that we love to sing whenever it comes on the radio, so when we found the instrumental, I ask my daughter to pick out her favorite cookies, and I would write some lyrics and added her favorites into the song as a parody," he said. "It didn't take us long to come up with the song, we sat down one day while my wife was preparing dinner and put it together. We never expected it to go viral, we just wanted to share the video with our friends and family to let them know it's cookie season."

The Facebook video has been shared 97,771 times with 3.9 million views, and going viral has been a boon for cookie sales. Harrison says that at last check, Charity Joy is 450 boxes away from reaching 5000 boxes sold. Watch the adorable video here.