Frank Turner Streams 'Be More Kind'

Turner had this to say about the title track, "'Be More Kind', the song, is at the heart of the album, both lyrically and musically; when I finished it, I could see the rest of the album coming together around it."

Also according to the song stream announcement, "The Be More Kind World Tour will head to North America on April 5, with its first leg playing to over 200,000 people across the UK, the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, taking them through to Christmas. Two Boston shows - July 1 and 2 - were added today. Turner promises that 2019 will include visits to some 'slightly more weird and wonderful places.'" Stream the song here.