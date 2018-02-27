James McMurtry and John Moreland Announce Spring Tour

They will kicking off the trek on March 20th in Columbia, Mo at the Rose Music Hall and will make stops in Ohio, West Virginia and Virginia before concluding on March 30th at the Pour House in Charleston, S.C.

McMurtry had this to say, "I'm tired of the road, but I wouldn't want to be denied access to it. I'm always writing new material one line at a time on the iPhone. I don't know when there will be a new record, but Ross Hogarth will produce it whenever it happens."

James McMurtry and John Moreland Tour Dates

Tues., March 20 Columbia, Mo Rose Music Hall

Thurs., March 22 Kent, OH Kent Stage

Fri., March 23 Toledo, OH Ottawa Tavern

Sat., March 24 Columbus, OH Skully's Music Tavern

Sun., March 25 Charleston, WV Mountain Stage M

Mon., March 26 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

Weds., March 28 Rocky Mount, VA Harvester Performance Center

Fri., March 30 Charleston, SC The Pour House