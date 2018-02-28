|
Janelle Monae Worked With Prince On Forthcoming
.
(Radio.com) Prince lives on in Janelle Monae's forthcoming album, Dirty Computer. The late singer assisted Monae on the project, and his influence is felt on her infectious new single "Make Me Feel." "Prince actually was working on the album with me before he passed on to another frequency, and helped me come up with sounds," Monae says in an interview with BBC Radio 1. "And I really miss him, you know, it's hard for me to talk about him. But I do miss him, and his spirit will never leave me." This isn't the first time the two musicians worked together. Read more here.
"Prince actually was working on the album with me before he passed on to another frequency, and helped me come up with sounds," Monae says in an interview with BBC Radio 1.
"And I really miss him, you know, it's hard for me to talk about him. But I do miss him, and his spirit will never leave me." This isn't the first time the two musicians worked together. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.