Judas Priest's KK Downing Reacts To Glenn Tipton's Retirement

02-28-2018

.

(hennemusic) Retired Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing is sharing his thoughts on the news that bandmate Glenn Tipton has stepped aside from touring in support of the group's March 9 set, "Firepower", after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.



Tipton, whose twin-lead guitar work with Downing provided a signature sound for the group through the years, has been dealing with the health issue since the early stages were first detected a decade ago - three years before Downing retired from the lineup in 2011.



"The news that Glenn has finally been forced to come to terms with his unfortunate condition long term came with deep regret and sadness for me," says Downing on his social media sites. "Equally, this ending of our guitar duo era is also something that I have to come to terms with. The insatiable appetite that myself and Glenn had for creating inspired and unique music for the world to enjoy for many decades, is something that can never be erased. However, everyone who has witnessed the evolution of our beloved music must come to terms with the fact that things will inevitably change, or just simply end.



"I have to state with great sadness also that I am shocked and stunned that I wasn't approached to step into my original role as guitarist for Judas Priest. Whether I could have stepped back into the band or not, the potential for this situation arising never entered my head when I departed - although I too am officially and legally still a member of Judas Priest."



"However," Downing continues, "I know now more clearly than ever that I did the right thing by leaving the band when I did - as it seems that my time spent in the band, and my value in terms of crafting its huge legacy, was and is unappreciated by more than one member. I sincerely hope, for the fans' sake, that the decision not to approach me was not a financial one." here.