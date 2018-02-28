Kacey Musgraves Tonight Show 'Space Cowboy' Performance Goes Online

Dressed in a shimmering silver jumpsuit and white boots, the singer's slow delivery allowed the focus to be on the lyrics of the emotional ballad about letting love go. Backed by a seven-piece band, Musgraves' performance was just a hint of what's to come from her next album which will be released on March 30.

'Sunsets fade and love does too / Yeah, we had our day in the sun / When a horse wants to run ain't no sense in closing the gate / So you can have your space, cowboy," she sings slowly on the chorus.

Musgraves is currently on the road with Little Big Town as part of their Breaker Tour. Watch her performance here.