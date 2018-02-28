Led Zeppelin Forced Jason Bonham To Change Band Name

"They have plans for the terminology, Led Zeppelin Experience," Bonham tells KSHE 95 in St. Louis, MO. "And I was like, 'Um, okay, but I need to keep the logo, JBLZE.' One, I have the tag on my car, and two, I have a huge backdrop that I paid for last year. For me it's about the music. So the name of it -- I just wanted to keep the logo.

"So I said, 'I got it. Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.' I don't know what they have planned, but I said, 'Okay, I will clear the way so they can do what they wish.'"

Bonham has been using Led Zeppelin Experience for live performance tributes to his late father - Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham - since 2010; the first appearance of the Led Zeppelin Evening brand surfaced with news of the rocker's participation on Foreigner's upcoming summer tour of North America with Whitesnake that will begin in Bangor, ME on June 15.

Bonham famously joined the surviving members of Led Zeppelin for their December 2007 concert appearance in London that was later released as "Celebration Day." The drummer continues to record with Black Country Communion and perform with the Sammy Hagar-led supergroup The Circle. here.