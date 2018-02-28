News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Logic Releases New 'Overnight' Music Video
02-28-2018
Logic

(Radio.com) Logic has returned with a brand new music video. The rapper has shared a clip for the song "Overnight," which was filmed while he traveled to Japan and Hawaii to make new music.

The clip plays like a colorful travelogue with a beat, as Logic spits rhymes in various locations around the two scenic destinations. From the alleys and avenues of Tokyo to poolside in Maui, the rapper clearly enjoyed creating his latest video.

The clip also includes footage of Logic getting a tattoo while in Tokyo. Watch the video for "Overnight," which contains explicit language, here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

