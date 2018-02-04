Adele Expresses Her Love For Country Legend Dolly Parton

Adele started with the outfit — an all-pink ensemble, complete with a boa that showcased her cleavage. Then, she completed the scene with a curly blonde wig, long red fingernails and an acoustic guitar.

"The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton!" she tweeted. "We love you! We wish we could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you."

Adele's public adoration for Parton dates back to at least 2011, when Adele praised the country singer in her concert film Adele: Live at the Royal Albert Hall. "I f—— love her," she gushed from the stage."

Parton's love for Adele is equally strong. In 2016, she sang about Adele on the Pure & Simple track "Head Over High Heels": "I painted my lips red – and my eyes like Adele." Read more - here.