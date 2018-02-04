Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Calvin Harris Believes Beard Earned Grammy Nomination (Week in Review)

.
Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris Believes Beard Earned Grammy Nomination was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Calvin Harris went home empty-handed at this year's GRAMMY Awards despite his first nomination for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. The "We Found Love" hitmaker has a theory as to why he earned a nomination--though it wasn't enough to clinch a win.

His theory involves a beard. "Last year I grew a big ol beard in order to be taken seriously by the Grammys as a producer," he wrote on Twitter. "It worked to an extent – my Producer of the Year nomination came through and I was happy the beard was performing as well as I had hoped…"

He continued: "But unfortunately this weekend I learned that even a new beard has its limitations. On Sunday I lost out to the incredible Greg Kurstin. A big ol beard can only take you so far. An important lesson learned that i am happy to pass forward to all of you good people."

In conclusion, he shaved the beard off to start anew: "Now my beard is gone, the experiment completed and I can move forward with 2018! God bless and thank you for your support !!!"

Despite the GRAMMY upset, the last year hasn't been a complete wash for Calvin Harris: He released his album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 which featured collaborations with Katy Perry, Pharrell, Ariana Grande, Future, Kehlani, Lil Yachty, Frank Ocean, Migos and more. See Calvin's beard tweet and Instagram posts - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

