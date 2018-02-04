Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chris Stapleton Performs 'Drunkard's Prayer' to 'Colbert' (Week in Review)

.
Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton Performs 'Drunkard's Prayer' to 'Colbert' was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Chris Stapleton's really good week continues, as the country star saddled up to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night (Jan. 30).

Stapleton performed "Drunkard's Prayer" during Colbert's special post-State of the Union live show. His appearance follows hot on the heels of the singer taking home 3 GRAMMYS.

He won the coveted Best Country Album award, at last weekend's awards show where he also teamed up with Emmylou Harris to perform during the "in memoriam" segment.

Watch Chris Stapleton's "Drunkard's Prayer" performance - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

