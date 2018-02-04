Stapleton performed "Drunkard's Prayer" during Colbert's special post-State of the Union live show. His appearance follows hot on the heels of the singer taking home 3 GRAMMYS.

He won the coveted Best Country Album award, at last weekend's awards show where he also teamed up with Emmylou Harris to perform during the "in memoriam" segment.

Watch Chris Stapleton's "Drunkard's Prayer" performance - here.