Chuck Berry Documentary And Biopic Are Being Made (Week in Review)

.
Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry Documentary And Biopic Are Being Made was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) The life and music of Chuck Berry, one of the forefathers of rock and roll, will be chronicled in two upcoming projects — a full-length documentary and a biopic. Both are being made with the full cooperation of the late rocker's estate.

The British-based company Cardinal Releasing Ltd. signed the production deal with Berry's estate and widow Thelmetta Berry. Principal photography has begun on the documentary, tentatively titled Chuck! The Documentary. There is no release date yet for the doc, though producers expect to finish it this summer, at which point the biopic will enter pre-production, reports Deadline.

Chuck! The Documentary will be helmed by Jon Brewer, who has previously worked on films about B.B. King, Nat King Cole and Jimi Hendrix. 'I am very privileged to be able to produce and direct this fully authorized and official story of the legendary Chuck Berry," Brewer said in a statement. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

