Will Sir John join the guys for a rendition of "Highway Tune" at the event? Only time will tell. This is the 26th edition of John's annual gathering, and the festivities usually involved him performing a few songs for the special guests. On top of the live music, attendees will have a "sumptuous dinner" prepared by the chefs of El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain.

The party also features an auction. For the past 25 years, John's party has raised more than $62 million for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. The co-chairs for this year's event include some big names: Steven Tyler, Beck, Sharon Osbourne, Beck, Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry and Neil Patrick Harris. Read more - here.