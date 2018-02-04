Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale On Being A Women In Rock (Week in Review)

Halestorm

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale On Being A Women In Rock was a top story on Thursday: (Gibson) Gibson rocker Lzzy Hale is one of modern rock's biggest female names. As the singer and guitarist for Halestorm, Hale travels the world rocking festivals and headlining gigs, and she knows what it's like to be one of the only women on the bill.

Hale gives her thoughts on the #MeToo movement in a new chat with Eric Blair of "The Blairing Out with Eric Blair Show." "As a woman in this industry, I understand the daily struggle. I go through it myself. I've dealt my entire career with sexist and condescending people," Hale explained in the interview. "At the same time, I was raised by parents who didn't really put any limitations to my dreams or to my aspirations. As in whether I was a boy or a girl, if you wanna be a rodeo clown or a rock star or a doctor, it doesn't matter - you can do anything. So I was very naive for a long period of time, because I just had blinders on and just did it."

Hale added that as a member of Halestorm, she "never felt like I was viewed as somebody that's just there to pretty up the band or a marketing gimmick; it was always I'm just kind of one of the dudes." Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

