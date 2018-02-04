Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details

Billed as "Music From And Inspired By Black Panther" the soundtrack album was curated by Kendrick Lamar, who appears on five of the 14 tracks. The physical CD release is set to hit stores on February 16th.

The soundtrack will also feature appearance from other stars if the hip-hip world including The Weeknd, 2Chainz, Vince Staples, Swae Lee, SZA, Schoolboy Q and more. See the track details - here.