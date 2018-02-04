Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lorde Thanks Fans For Support In Newspaper Ad

.
Lorde

Lorde Thanks Fans For Support In Newspaper Ad was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Lorde took out an ad in the New Zealand Herald to thank fans for their dedication and support. The singer was the only female with an Album of the Year nomination at the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards. Strangely, she was also the only nominee in that category who was not asked to perform.

'Last night I saw a lot of crazy & wonderful things," she wrote in the hand-written ad. 'I just wanted to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for loving & embracing Melodrama the way you did. My nomination belongs to you. Thank you, also, for believing in female musicians. You set a beautiful precedent!"

Lorde also scribbled "Kung Fu Kenny" (Kendrick Lamar), "SZA", and wrote "Chelsea Jade Rules. And, she made other interesting notes, including, 'JAY-Z's hands are really soft" and 'met Stevie Nicks + almost cried." The managing editor of the New Zealand Herald shared the tweet, see it - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

