Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video

"When I started Megadeth, I didn't imagine myself living for 35 years, let alone my band reaching this incredible milestone," says founder Dave Mustaine. "Thanks to almost everyone I've met, worked, and played with these last three and a half decades."

Mustaine co-formed Megadeth with bassist David Ellefson in Los Angeles in 1983, shortly after the guitarist's dismissal from Metallica. "Lying In State" is the first offering by the band as they begin their 35th anniversary celebrations this year, which will feature special releases and events.

"When we were on tour in Sao Paulo in 2016, we filmed the 'Conquer or Die' video," frontman Dave Mustaine tells Rolling Stone. "We were so impressed with Brazilian award-winning director Leo Liberti, that we had him do the 'Lying in State' video as well. We had several friends and fans of the band, as well as the production crew, play roles in the video. Huge thanks goes to [Megadeth lead guitarist] Kiko Loureiro for introducing us to Leo. I especially like how bad ass Vic was with the sword. Who knew?" Watch the video - here.