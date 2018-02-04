Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video (Week in Review)

.
Megadeth

Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Megadeth have launched their 35th anniversary celebrations with the release of a video for "Lying In State", a track from their 2016 album "Dystopia."

"When I started Megadeth, I didn't imagine myself living for 35 years, let alone my band reaching this incredible milestone," says founder Dave Mustaine. "Thanks to almost everyone I've met, worked, and played with these last three and a half decades."

Mustaine co-formed Megadeth with bassist David Ellefson in Los Angeles in 1983, shortly after the guitarist's dismissal from Metallica. "Lying In State" is the first offering by the band as they begin their 35th anniversary celebrations this year, which will feature special releases and events.

"When we were on tour in Sao Paulo in 2016, we filmed the 'Conquer or Die' video," frontman Dave Mustaine tells Rolling Stone. "We were so impressed with Brazilian award-winning director Leo Liberti, that we had him do the 'Lying in State' video as well. We had several friends and fans of the band, as well as the production crew, play roles in the video. Huge thanks goes to [Megadeth lead guitarist] Kiko Loureiro for introducing us to Leo. I especially like how bad ass Vic was with the sword. Who knew?" Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Megadeth Music, DVDs, Books and more

Megadeth T-shirts and Posters

More Megadeth News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals New Album Plans 2017 In Review

Megadeth Win Metal Grammy For 'Dystopia' 2017 In Review

Dave Mustaine Says Metallica Didn't Want Him At Rock Hall 2017 In Review

Vimic Streaming New Song Featuring Megadeth's Dave Mustaine

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals He Has Lyme Disease

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals He Has Lyme Disease

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Shares Post Tour Cancelation Message

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Maintains He Is Already In Rock Hall

Ozzy, Megadeth, KISS, Stone Sour Lead Festival Lineup


More Stories for Megadeth

Megadeth Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam- AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic- more

Recap: Paul Simon Announces His 'Farewell Performance'- Smashing Pumpkins In The Studio With Rick Rubin- Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers And Ann Wilson Announce Summer Tour- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates- Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video- U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit- more

Page Too:
Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault- Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'- Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio- more

Page Too Rewind: Glee Star Mark Salling Dead Of 'Apparent Suicide'- Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott has Twins- DMX Taken Into Custody Over Parole Violation and Failing Drug Test- more

Luke Bryan Announces Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt- Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details- Kanye West Clones Kim Kardashian For New Fashion Campaign- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Singled Out: Loyals' Hold On

Judas Priest Release 'Firepower' Title Song

LCD Soundsystem Preview Their 'Austin City Limits' Special

Neil Young Releases 'Almost Always' Music Video

Sting And Shaggy To Make Super Bowl Tailgate Performance

KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under

Led Zeppelin Announce 50th Anniversary Book Release

Vampire Weekend Announce Live Return At Music Festival

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Featured In Two Super Bowl Commercials

Fall Out Boy Glow in the Dark For 'The Late Show' Performance

Wilco Launching Limited Time Online Radio Station

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates

Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video

U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit

• more

Page Too News Stories
Liam Payne And Rita Ora Perform 'For You' On Fallen

Missy Elliot Vs. Busta Rhymes in Super Bowl Rap Battle Ad

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Returning To NHL

Sam Smith Performs 'One Last Song' Late Night TV

Shocked Grandma Recalls Photo With Jay-Z and Beyonce

Meghan Trainor Reveals Unpleasant Day After Engagement

Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault

Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'

Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio

Charlie Puth And Boyz II Men Release Live 'If You Leave Me Now' Video

Ed Sheeran's 'Watchtower' Cover Fuels 'Jack Ryan' Super Bowl Ad

Vance Joy Streams New Song 'Saturday Sun'

Wiz Khalifa Releases 'Champion' Music Video

Miley Cyrus Dresses Impress For Sir Elton John Tribute

Luke Bryan Announces Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt

Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.