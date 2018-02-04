Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pink Not Happy With 'Step Up' Comment From Recording Academy CEO (Week in Review)

.
Pink

Pink Not Happy With 'Step Up' Comment From Recording Academy CEO was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) At Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards, Alessia Cara was the sole woman to win a general (non-genre) category -- Best New Artist. Ed Sheeran defeated four women to win Best Pop Solo Performance, while the night's most nominated woman SZA went home empty-handed.

In reaction, some have argued that the Recording Academy should take steps to recognize female artists with trophies, not just nominations. As the debate began, Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow told Variety that to achieve parity on Grammy night, more women need to "step up" as musicians, engineers, producers and executives. His comments were met with swift condemnation from artists, including Charlie XCX, Sheryl Crow and Pink.

"Women in music don't need to 'step up,'" Pink wrote on Twitter. "Women have been stepping up since the beginning of time. Stepping up, and also stepping aside … When we celebrate and honor the talent and accomplishments of women, and how much women step up every year, against all odds, we show the next generation of women and girls and boys and men what it means to be equal."

In light of the controversy, Portnow expressed regret and clarified his comments about gender equity in the music industry. Read it - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Pink Not Happy With 'Step Up' Comment From Recording Academy CEO

