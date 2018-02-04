Radiohead And The Police Get Mash-Up On TV

The 18-year-old singer and songwriter started by playing the bassline for the Police song, which she immediately looped. Then she put down the instrument, picked up a guitar and performed the shimmering Radiohead passages and sang along with the beat of a drum machine. Trouw's debut album Unraveling dropped last year.

Host Jimmy Kimmel earned extra headlines by booking Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress reported to have had an affair with President Donald Trump. That State of the Union address counter-programming included some excellent music.

Watch Elise Trouw perform live on Kimmel - here.