"Don't Wait" is a liberating song. I had to write it to release it. Meaning, to

let go of the heaviness that was sitting in my heart space. I met this guy, when I say met, I don't mean dated. I was working as a Barista at a restaurant in DTLA he was there a lot and I would just observe him. He was perfect, kind, sweet and on top of it all gorgeous. There were times that I would just, by accident glance in his direction and we will smile, he will tell jokes but that was just him being friendly nothing more. He has a girlfriend and he is living a full life.

So I found myself thinking about him, quite a bit and I started asking myself questions. What happens, when your soulmate is taken, hitched, whatever etc. What happens. NOTHING. You have to do the hardest thing, SNAP out of it and MOVE on. You don't want to be that person. If you know what I mean.

So I sat down and wrote this song, first I started with the beat, then the harmony on guitar, laid that out, then I started adding colors, that moving pad sound, ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta ta, it's like the feeling I get when I go running in the mornings. It's a running sound, it helps me think and breathe things away.

Basically the song is saying, There are some things outside of our control. "Don't wait" go do you, go travel, live your dreams. Perhaps it is something, Perhaps it is nothing. We don't know but we cannot sit about and wonder. We must go live. Like the lyrics says "If it's meant to be, it will have to be but Don't Wait, Go out and Fly" Go do you.

