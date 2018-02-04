Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates (Week in Review)



.

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) The Stone Temple Pilots are streaming a new single, "Roll Me Under", from their forthcoming self-titled album ahead of its release on March 16. In addition to their previously-announced dates in March and festival dates this spring, Stone Temple Pilots have announced 14 new dates in May.



The new track follows "Meadow" as the second tune previewed from the set, the band's first with new lead singer Jeff Gutt. A veteran of the Detroit music scene, Gutt was chosen during the group's open audition call for a vocalist after the 2015 departure of Chester Bennington, who returned to Linkin Park before his passing last year.



Gutt made his live debut with the group during an exclusive November 14 show at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA. "We are thrilled about what lies ahead," says guitarist Dean DeLeo. "The best way for us to honor our past is to keep making new music." Listen to the new song and see the tour dates - here.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission. hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.