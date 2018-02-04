The War On Drugs Add North American Tour Dates

The War on Drugs have announced that they will launch their headline tour on July 5 at Royal Oak Music Hall in Detroit. Dates run through July 28 in Camden, New Jersey.

The band was already scheduled to hit the road on April 11 in Las Vegas and play through June 17 in Hunter, New York at the Mountain Jam festival. The War on Drugs' new concert schedule includes festival appearances at Shaky Knees, Panorama and Coachella. See the dates - here.