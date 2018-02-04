|
U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit (Week in Review)
.
U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) A U.S. District Court judge has determined that U2 did not violate copyright laws with their song "The Fly" from the 1991 album Achtung Baby. English musician Paul Rose had filed suit against U2, claiming his song "Nae Slappin" inspired a 12-second segment of "The Fly" and sought damages from U2 and Universal Music Group. The judge dismissed the case, noting that similarities between "The Fly" and "Nae Slappin" were not "qualitatively significant," reports Billboard. In his suit, Rose claimed he sent a demo tape to UMG between 1989 and the release of Achtung Baby. The experimental musician said the guitar line, bass line and percussion U2 used in "The Fly" mimicked his demo, as did the band's chord shifts from E7 to A7. More broadly, he claimed "The Fly" shares a "dimension of sound" with "Nae Slappin." Judge Denise Cote determined that only six percent of Rose's track shares elements with the U2 song. That "fragment," she wrote, bears little significance to "The Fly" as a whole. "The fragment appears only once near the beginning of the recording; it is not repeated," she wrote. "It is one of multiple, at times seemingly random, guitar lines and styles strung together over the course of the composition." Read more - here.
The judge dismissed the case, noting that similarities between "The Fly" and "Nae Slappin" were not "qualitatively significant," reports Billboard. In his suit, Rose claimed he sent a demo tape to UMG between 1989 and the release of Achtung Baby. The experimental musician said the guitar line, bass line and percussion U2 used in "The Fly" mimicked his demo, as did the band's chord shifts from E7 to A7. More broadly, he claimed "The Fly" shares a "dimension of sound" with "Nae Slappin."
Judge Denise Cote determined that only six percent of Rose's track shares elements with the U2 song. That "fragment," she wrote, bears little significance to "The Fly" as a whole.
"The fragment appears only once near the beginning of the recording; it is not repeated," she wrote. "It is one of multiple, at times seemingly random, guitar lines and styles strung together over the course of the composition." Read more - here.
• Judas Priest Release 'Firepower' Title Song
• LCD Soundsystem Preview Their 'Austin City Limits' Special
• Neil Young Releases 'Almost Always' Music Video
• Sting And Shaggy To Make Super Bowl Tailgate Performance
• KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam
• AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band
• Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under
• Led Zeppelin Announce 50th Anniversary Book Release
• Vampire Weekend Announce Live Return At Music Festival
• Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Featured In Two Super Bowl Commercials
• Fall Out Boy Glow in the Dark For 'The Late Show' Performance
• Wilco Launching Limited Time Online Radio Station
• Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates
• Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video
• U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit
• Missy Elliot Vs. Busta Rhymes in Super Bowl Rap Battle Ad
• Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Returning To NHL
• Sam Smith Performs 'One Last Song' Late Night TV
• Shocked Grandma Recalls Photo With Jay-Z and Beyonce
• Meghan Trainor Reveals Unpleasant Day After Engagement
• Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault
• Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'
• Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio
• Charlie Puth And Boyz II Men Release Live 'If You Leave Me Now' Video
• Ed Sheeran's 'Watchtower' Cover Fuels 'Jack Ryan' Super Bowl Ad
• Vance Joy Streams New Song 'Saturday Sun'
• Wiz Khalifa Releases 'Champion' Music Video
• Miley Cyrus Dresses Impress For Sir Elton John Tribute
• Luke Bryan Announces Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt
• Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.